As the 2018/19 dance year draws to a close, the senior performing arts students at Centre Pointe Dance Studio are delighted to present the award-winning ‘Legally Blonde The Musical JR.’ at the Harquail Theatre on 21 and 22 June.

“Fast, fun and frothy!” is how director Jeni Stroud describes the show. “Audiences are going to be tickled pink by Legally Blonde,” she says. “This is a feel-good musical with a valuable message: Be true to yourself.”

Based on the hit movie ‘Legally Blonde’, the musical version is an invigorating, entertaining production, wrapped up with a snappy pink bow (of course).

Story

Elle Woods is the southern California co-ed cutie who is accustomed to getting what she wants. When her boyfriend, Warner, calls off their relationship because she is not serious about her future, Elle turns her attention from fashion to the books and enrolls in Harvard Law School. Along the way, she proves that kindness and compassion never go out of style. This high-energy show was written by Heather Hach with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

Cast and crew

The Centre Pointe production stars Olivia Plunkett as Elle Woods, Sophie Superfine as Paulette, John Michael Kerford as Warner, Noah Whittaker as Emmett, Gracie Lupton as Vivienne Kensington, Olivia Weaver, Kiara Harding and Jade Robinson as Delta Nu sorority girls, Freya Timms as professor Callahan, Rayna Lopez as Brooke Windham, and last but not least, the dog Bella playing Bruiser Woods.

“This is the first well-known musical staged by students of Centre Pointe Dance Studio,” says Anita Gough, principal of the studio. “It has been an amazing term filled with fun, sweat and a lot of hard work, [as] we are staging this musical in just 13 weeks! It has been a very steep learning curve for our students, but what better way to replicate a professional learning environment?

“At this stage, I am quietly confident that audiences will be blown away with the professionalism demonstrated by our very able students. The Centre Pointe team has done a wonderful job pulling this musical together in such a short time frame under the able direction of Jeni Stroud, choreography by Tasha Clark, musical direction by Molly Bailey, and artistic director by Sophie Gough. I encourage everyone to come out and support the students; I know you will not be disappointed,” she concludes.

‘Legally Blonde The Musical JR.’ will be staged at the Harquail Theatre. Tickets are available at the Centre Pointe Dance Studio in Alissta Towers on North Sound Road or email [email protected] Doors open at 6pm and show starts at 7pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12 years. For more information about the dance studio, visit www.centrepointedancestudio.com.