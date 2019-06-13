Deputy premier reports fake social media pages

The Office of the Deputy Premier notified the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Financial Crime Unit and the Cyber Crime Team of a recent surge in fraudulent social media pages that have been contacting constituents and friends in Cayman and overseas.

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell is the latest Cayman Islands politician to be targeted by online scammers.

Last year, Premier Alden McLaughlin said his office had repeatedly reported to the authorities instances of fraudulent Facebook, Instagram and other social media pages purporting to belong to him. Many of those pages were used to attempt to solicit funds. The Financial Crime Unit also investigated an online scam relating to a United Nations grant that involved fake accounts of a number of government ministers and senior officials in June last year.

In January this year, the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit received reports of an attempted scam regarding an investment deal with the International Monetary Fund being conducted via WhatsApp, where people had received messages from an account impersonating the premier.

A notice from the Deputy Premier’s Office on Thursday asked anyone who has been contacted by someone purporting to be Kirkconnell to report the fraudulent account to the relevant social media platform and then block the account.