Cayman’s first CARIFTA medallist, Landon Von Kanel, is remembered annually at the Grant Thornton Landon Von Kanel Memorial Meet, which took place last weekend at the Lions Aquatic Centre.

“Landon was a young man whose hard work translated into talent in the pool,” said Landon’s father Pastor Randy Von Kanel. “His appreciation of competition, of the friendships made through swimming and of the discipline and focus that training introduced to him are real-life shining examples of the benefits of swimming, and it means so much to us that his first club – Stingray Swim Club – sees fit to honour his memory at this meet every year.”

The event saw swimmers from Cayman’s local clubs, hosts Stingray Swim Club, Camana Bay Aquatic Club and Seven Mile Swimmers, step up on the blocks in a variety of events, from sprints through to long distance races.

Stingray Swim Club took home the team honours placing first with 943 points, followed by Camana Bay Aquatic Club in second with 830, Seven Mile Swimmers in third with 545 and Darren Mew Sports & Fitness swimmers in fourth with 37.

Stingray’s Head Coach, David Pursley said, “It was a fun, fast weekend and it was great seeing all Cayman’s young swimmers in the pool. It was also exciting to see Raya Embury-Brown set a new [unofficial for now] record in the 1500m freestyle in a time of 18:39.03. She broke the girls’ 13-14 national and CIASA record set by Tori Flowers in 2009 at 18:44.68.”

High point winners were: Girls – 6&Under, Teagan Marr, CBAC; 7-8, Ellie Ruddick, CBAC; 9-10, Sierrah Broadbelt, SMS; 11-12, Lila Higgo, CBAC; 13-14, Kyra Rabess, SSC; and 15&Over, Sarah Jackson, SSC. Boys – 6&Under, Oakley Chapman, Unattached; 7-8, Chase Watson, SSC; 9-10, Ben Coak, SMS; 11-12, Dominic Hilton, SMS; 13-14, Stefano Bonati, CBAC; and 15&Over, Jordan Crooks, CBAC.

To learn more about Stingray Swim Club, contact Coach Pursley at [email protected]