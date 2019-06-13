Roshe Riley, 16, has been awarded a 100% tuition scholarship by Burman University of Alberta, Canada.

Melody Ilacas, enrolment adviser at Burman University, made the presentation to Roshe on Sunday, 2 June, at a graduation ceremony for the Prairie Adventist eSchool in Lacombe, Alberta, Canada.

Roshe delivered the valedictorian address at the ceremony, during which she introduced her fellow students at the school to the Cayman Islands, speaking about the beauty and warmth of the islands and Cayman’s status as a top financial centre.

She will join the freshman class at Burman this September, and will be pursuing a four-year degree in religious studies.