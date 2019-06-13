Miss World Cayman Islands: Contestants gear up for pageant

Miss World Cayman Islands 1 of 5

Five contestants will compete in the upcoming Miss World Cayman pageant, according to organisers.

The competition will take place at the Harquail Theatre on Saturday, 7 Sept. The winner will represent the Cayman Islands at the Miss World pageant in Thailand on Saturday, 7 Dec.

Competing for the title are: Jaci Patrick from West Bay; Shaquin Rankine from East End; Tatyana Salazar from West Bay; Kevie-Ann Peirre from Bodden Town; and Marlena Williams from Bodden Town.

Patrick, 24, said her hobbies are acting, singing, writing, yoga and reading. Her favourite books are ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray’ by Oscar Wilde and ‘The Alchemist’ by Paulo Coelho. She lives by the quote “Faith isn’t a feeling, it’s a choice to trust God even when the road ahead seems uncertain.”

Rankine, 18, said her favourite quote is “Aspire not to have more, but to be more.” She enjoys travelling, playing football, and walking the runway – most recently she walked the runway for the Cayman Islands Cancer Society – and in the past has volunteered at the Cowboy Town Stables with special needs children.

Salazar, 21, said she is a lover of the arts. She currently does administrative work. She loves to sing, write and read poetry, and is an animal lover. She has Dominican Republic and Nicaraguan roots.

Peirre, 19, said her favourite quote is “It’s not the crown that makes the queen but it’s what’s in the heart that does.” She says it is a motto she lives by because she believes that life is not about physical appearances, but instead all about one’s inner attributes; brains, passions, morals and beliefs.

Williams, 20, said she enjoys spending her days off at the beach, as well as modelling. She lives by the motto, “If you’re the smartest person in a room, you’re in the wrong room.”

In the local pageant, the women will give a one-minute presentation to the judges on the issues platform each has chosen.

“We encourage them to pick something on the environment, but they can pick something they are passionate about,” said committee chair Pamela Ebanks-Small.

The women will also participate in a judged sports segment, which will take place at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on 10 Aug., at 3-6pm. Participants will compete in swimming, hula-hoop, basketball, running and other sports alongside members of F45 fitness gym, which is a sponsor of the event. Participants will also pick their own team members to compete in the sports competition.

A private interview with each contestant will be held the day before the pageant.

On the night of the show, participants will start with a dance routine, which is being coordinated by Centre Pointe Dance studio.

A Top Model section will also be judged.

This will be done in two segments, swimsuit and gown, said Ebanks-Small. Participants also have to choose a local designer to make their gown, and use that same designer to make their gown for the Miss World pageant.

Reigning queen Kelsie Woodman-Bodden will crown her successor at the grand finale.

Among some the upcoming events, the contestants will be appearing at will be a turtle release on Governors Beach on Saturday, 15 June; an ‘Enviro Walk’ at SafeHaven on 30 June; and an environmental island tour on 13 July.