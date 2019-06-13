Roundabout closure this weekend

The small roundabout near NAPA at the junction of Elgin Avenue and Crewe Road in George Town will be closed on Sunday while a new pavement surface is installed, the National Roads Authority advised.

The NRA, along with its subcontractor Island Paving, will be carrying out the pavement work as part of the larger Elgin Avenue and Crewe Road extension project.

The roundabout will be closed from 7am to 4pm on Sunday. Traffic travelling in this area will be diverted during this time.

“Motorists are asked to keep watch for traffic diversion signs and markings and are requested to drive with caution,” the NRA said in a statement.