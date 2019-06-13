At a recent changeover ceremony, held at Pappagallo Restaurant, Rotaract District Governor David Kirkaldy officially installed the Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman’s new board of officers and directors for 2019-2020.

Joel Porter will serve as president of the club for the upcoming year. In his speech, Porter stated that his goal for the year is to forge closer working relationships with the other Rotary and Rotaract Clubs in the Cayman Islands, as well as other service clubs and associations.

“We are all working towards the same goal, so why not work together more and pool our resources to make a greater impact in our community,” he said.

Since joining Rotaract in 2014, Porter has served as community service director, treasurer and vice president, and led many projects for the club, including partnerships with the Cayman Islands Blood Bank, NCVO and Meals on Wheels.

Other officers and directors installed at the event include Vice President Darron Conolly, Treasurer Andrew Bloomfield, Secretary Kimberly McNamee and Directors Philipp Richter (Professional Development), Ornella Leahong (Sergeant-At-Arms), Kourtneigh-Michelle Nicholson (Club Service), Rhadica Welcome (International Service), Rhonda Coleman (Community Service), Brenda Martinez (Public Relations Chair) and Josh Saldeba (Fundraising Chair). Rebecca Gonez will serve on the board as immediate past president for the 2019-2020 year.

The Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman meets on Thursday mornings from 7-8am at The Greenhouse, 72 North Church Street in George Town. For more information, visit www.rotaractky.org.