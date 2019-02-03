Donors give blood at George Town library event

The third floor of George Town library was transformed into a blood bank Saturday as part of an effort to get more Cayman Islands residents to give blood.

The unusual setting was designed to make people more comfortable, said Joel Porter, vice president of the Rotaract Club of Grand Cayman.

He said some people found hospitals scary or intimidating, so the library was chosen as a more friendly location.

“We want everybody to be aware that they can donate. We understand people don’t like to go to the hospital. So we are having it outside of the hospital at GT public library,” he said.

Cayman’s rotary clubs joined forces with clubs in Kingston, Jamaica and East Nassau, Bahamas, for Saturday’s blood drive. Mr. Porter said the aim was to encourage more people to give blood.

He said donated blood was a vital resource for hospitals to help save lives.

He said giving blood was a simple way to help others and rarely took more than 15 minutes.

“If you are afraid, I can come hold your hand,” said Mr. Porter, who has given blood himself on numerous occasions.

“I am really passionate about this. I want to just drill in how simple and easy it is and there is really nothing to be afraid of. It is one of the easiest things you can do. It is a wonderful gift to the world.”