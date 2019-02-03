Cayman Academy raises money for cancer awareness

Cayman Academy school donated $4,152 to the Cancer Society after making the journey by foot to its offices on Maple Road, Friday.

Students raised the money after launching a Cancer Awareness Program at the school that ran from Jan. 3 to Jan. 28. They used Stride Against Cancer forms to solicit funds.

Dressed in colorful pink shirts, carrying a large banner promoting cancer awareness and led by two officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the group of over 300, including 27 teachers, made it safely to the Cancer Society offices.

Having raised over $1,100 of the funds collected, Year 6 student Gabrielle Coleman said she wanted to help because her grandmother’s friend died of cancer.

“I was moved to help people with cancer,” she said.

Roger Alex Johnson, also a Year 6 student, collected $400. He said he was moved to help because his grandmother died from cancer.

Year 7 student Gabrielle Williams collected $232. Her parent Andrea Williams said her daughter had liked to fundraise since she was 5 years old.

“As a parent, I like to be involved in the school and Gabrielle always wanted to help,” she said.

Cancer Society director Jennifer Weber was overwhelmed with appreciation, accepting the check from principal O’Neil Duncan in the company of students and teachers in the Cancer Society parking lot.

Ms. Weber told the children the money would be used to assist those in the community with cancer, and she was happy to see so many of them had made the journey from the school.