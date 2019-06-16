Conference to address blockchain and digital economy

Local and international experts will discuss developments in the digital economy and their implications for the finance, technology and legal industries, as well as the public sector, at the Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference on Thursday, 20 June, at the Kimpton Seafire Resort.

“With the success of the first event last year, we are thrilled to be able to bring this event back to the local business community,” Paul Byles, director of consulting firm FTS, said.

“It is important for Cayman, as a global financial centre, to remain abreast of the latest trends within the digital economy, not only so that we may serve our clients better but also so we can ensure our regulations stay up-to-date,” he added.

This year’s line-up of speakers will showcase global trends, groundbreaking ideas and technological advancements.

Following welcome remarks from Premier Alden McLaughlin, the minister of Financial Services and Home Affairs Tara Rivers will be giving an opening address.

“Fintech is an ever-growing sector within Cayman’s largest industry,” Minister Rivers said. “As a jurisdiction, we are actively working on ways to create the appropriate regulatory environment to ensure that this new technology is properly assessed and implemented in a manner consistent with our reputation as a global leader in financial services.”

Co-founder and CEO of VeriBlock, Justin Fisher, will discuss some of the world’s most fascinating innovations involving blockchain technology during the first presentation of the morning. Nolan Bauerle, writer and researcher at CoinDesk, will explore the successes and failures of cryptocurrencies and Ravi Bahadursingh, barrister at Chancery Lane Chambers, will look at the implications of digital advances for initial coin offerings.

“As the digital economy is anything but one dimension, it is important that we explore the multiple sectors that make up the digital economy so that our attendees can receive a more rounded view of the current state and future developments,” Byles said in a press release.

The conference will also include what organisers called “a fireside chat” on how local regulators are approaching the risks associated with fintech and a panel titled ‘Technology and us’ as well as a display of local, young talent in Cayman’s robotics arena.

The Cayman Islands Digital Economy Conference, known as CyDEC, is organised by FTS and sponsored by the Ministry of Financial Services, the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, Tower Marketing, Cayman Tech City, Veriblock, the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism and Transport, the Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce and Pinnacle Media, among others.

Tickets are $350 and include entry to the full-day conference, breakfast, lunch and a cocktail reception. Visit www.cydec.ky for more details.