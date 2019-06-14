Pole fire causes widespread power outages

UPDATE AT 9:15PM, Friday:

CUC workers expected power to remain out from Bodden Town Police Station to Breakers for another 3 hours.

Crew member Smarnell Thomas said around 9pm that electricity had been restored from Breakers to East End. Workers were in the process of restoring power to the Northward and Manse Road areas.

ORIGINAL TEXT:

Power outages affected thousands Friday evening in Savannah, Bodden Town and East End.

The Caribbean Utilities Company reported outages began around 7:00pm due to a pole fire in Moon Bay.

By 9:00pm, 3,108 customers were still affected by the outage, according to CUC.

The utilities company advised around 8:30pm that power to some customers had been restored.

For an up-to-date map of the affected areas, visit https://www.cuc-cayman.com.