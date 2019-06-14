Sunrise Cottage closes

East End Sunrise Cottage, the Department of Children and Family Services’ oldest residential facility for seniors, closed on Wednesday, 29 May.

The six Sunrise residents were relocated to the Golden Age Home in West Bay.

Teresa Echenique, chief officer in the Ministry of Community Affairs, said in a government news release that the decision to close the seniors’ building was made in the best interest of the residents and staff and will allow for future options to be considered.

She said seniors are comfortably settled in at their new location, which is also a residential facility operated by the department.

“The benefit of this location is that it is hurricane certified, which means they don’t have to be moved to a shelter if a storm is approaching,” Echenique said.

She also said they also have access to a large and airy daycare room with the opportunity to interact and take part in group activities daily. Along with the seniors, staff with whom they are familiar also made the transition from East End to West Bay.

Factoring in the age, size and overall structural restraints of the existing Sunrise Cottage facility, Premier Alden McLaughlin and East End MLA Arden McLean agreed that a purpose-built facility will best meet the needs of the older persons in the Eastern districts.

As a result, options are being explored to accommodate a future home that will not only provide residential services for older persons but will offer a day programme and respite care when necessary, according to the news release.