The team is assembled and ready to show Cayman’s skill to the rest of the world.

The Cayman Islands Athletic Association has announced the 80 athletes who will represent Cayman at the Island Games in Gibraltar, which will take place from 6-12 July.

Cayman finished with seven gold medals and 25 total medals at the last Island Games, in Gotland, Sweden, in 2017. Only eight island teams earned more gold medals than Cayman at the 2017 Island Games, and the Isle of Man led all competitors with 39 golds and 101 total medals.

Cayman won gold in basketball at that Island Games, and many members of that team will be back in 2019. Samuel O’Garro, Shaad O’Garro, Jake Whittaker and Juawon Ebanks, among others, are set to defend their title, and they will have a talented group of newcomers along for the ride.

Cayman finished fourth in women’s basketball last time around, and five members of that team – Scimone Chin, Hannah Parchment, Alicia Turner and Khailan O’Connor – are back in 2019.

The most successful delegation for Cayman at the Gotland games was the athletics team, which brought back six gold and 12 total medals. Carl Morgan, who won gold in the triple jump and silver in the long jump, will be back, and so will Jeavhon Jackson, who took home a bronze in the 400-metre hurdles.

Jackson and Morgan were also part of Cayman’s gold medal team in the 4×100 metres relay. Cayman won six swimming medals in 2017, but none of the medal-winners are returning. Alison Jackson, Avery Lambert and Jillian Crooks will be among the Cayman competitors vying for gold in Gibraltar.

Marissa Harrison, Stefania Gandolfi and Jessica Wolfenden will lead Cayman’s team in beach volleyball.

Cayman won six shooting medals in 2017, and Ales Cevela will represent the team this time around.

Cameron Stafford, Julian Jervis, Jake Kelly, Marlene West, Eilidh Bridgeman, Jade Pitcairn and Lara Conolly will represent Cayman in squash, and Donovan Nelson, Leigh Hipkins and Wayne Alexander will be among the six players chosen to represent Cayman at table tennis. Four triathletes – Alyssa Dodson, Laura Hicks, Gabe Rabess and Patrick Harfield – will hit the beach, the bike and ocean for Cayman, and Rob Jackson and Will Jackson will comprise Cayman’s sailing team.