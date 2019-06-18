Carey Olsen adds Hong Kong corporate practice

Carey Olsen has appointed Michael Padarin as a corporate partner in its Hong Kong office.

Padarin, who practises British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands law, will spearhead the development of Carey Olsen’s new corporate offering in Hong Kong.

He specialises in the formation, operation and restructuring of private investment funds, primarily private equity and venture capital funds, and their related fund sponsor vehicles. He also has significant experience representing early and later stage companies in a range of industries, including fintech, life sciences and technology, in relation to private financings, listings, cross-border investments and other M&A transactions.

The addition of a corporate offering in Hong Kong builds on the existing dispute resolution and insolvency practice, as well as the corporate team in Carey Olsen’s Singapore office.

Before joining Carey Olsen, Padarin was a partner in the Cayman Islands office of another offshore law firm for seven years, having previously spent more than four years in its Hong Kong office.

Alex Ohlsson, group managing partner for Carey Olsen, said, “We see the addition of a corporate practice in Hong Kong as an important next step in the development of our legal services to Asian-based clients. Our Hong Kong and Singapore offices have enjoyed great success since their respective launches and we’re delighted that Michael has chosen to join us and to contribute to our continued growth in Asia.”