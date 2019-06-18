Appleby sponsors European Fund Finance Symposium

Leading offshore law firm Appleby is a platinum sponsor of the European Fund Finance Symposium, which takes place in London on 20 June.

The Fund Finance Association’s annual symposiums bring together investors, fund managers, bankers and lawyers for education and networking within the fund finance market. The 2017-2018 symposiums were attended by more than 1,100 industry professionals representing at least 500 firms.

At this year’s symposium, one of the Appleby’s corporate partners, James Fox, will be moderating the panel discussion on ‘GP Management Fee Facilities’. Corporate partners Jeremy Berchem, James Gaudin and Simon Raftopoulos will also be in attendance.

Raftopoulos, Global Head of Private Equity at Appleby, said, “This conference is always well subscribed, which speaks to the increasing number of fund financing products and bespoke fund structures.”

Appleby is a founding member of the Fund Finance Association and said it supports the association’s efforts to raise the profile of the funds finance industry. Since its inception seven years ago, there has been significant growth in number of attendees, speaker participation and overall interest in the development of the funds finance market, Appleby said.

Appleby was a platinum sponsor of the Global Fund Finance Symposium in Miami earlier this year and is also sponsoring the upcoming Asia-Pacific Fund Finance Symposium in Hong Kong, in addition to the ongoing Women in Fund Finance series.