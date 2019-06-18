Grupo Dolphin acquires Marineland Florida

Grupo Dolphin, the group that runs Dolphin Discovery and Dolphin Cove in the Cayman Islands, announced the acquisition of Marineland Florida in St. Augustine, Florida.

Marineland Florida is an oceanarium that began as a movie studio and research facility more than 80 years ago, with an aquarium, dolphins and other marine species in exhibition. It is now the third dolphin habitat of Grupo Dolphin in the USA, together with GulfWorld Marine Park in Panama City, Florida, and Dolphin Connection in the Florida Keys.

The acquisition is part of the expansion of Grupo Dolphin, which recently also acquired the Aquarium in Mar del Plata, Argentina, and AQUAFELIX, a water park north of Rome, Italy.