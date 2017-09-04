Volunteers are invited to help clean up some of Cayman’s beaches this month.

The fourth annual Dolphin Discovery Grand Cayman and Dolphin Cove ecological cleanup, in coordination with the Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Cleanup, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon. It will focus on two areas in particular – Tiki Beach in West Bay and the South Sound Beach.

Gloves and garbage bags, as well as refreshments, will be provided by organizers.

After the cleanup, the trash collected will be separated, weighed and recorded to be submitted to Ocean Conservancy for future reference.

Organizers said the idea behind the cleanup is to create awareness and change habits in order to reduce pollution on the beaches.

At last year’s cleanup, volunteers collected about 1,910 pounds of trash.

According to the Ocean Conservancy, more than 12 million people have been part of the world’s biggest volunteer effort to protect the oceans.

Plastic has been found in 62 percent of all seabirds and in 100 percent of sea turtle species, according to the organization’s statistics.