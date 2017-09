A man was hospitalized over the weekend after he was struck with a hammer at a Savannah-area shopping center.

According to police, a 31-year-old man attacked the man at Countryside Shopping Village around 6 p.m. Friday.

The victim was hospitalized for treatment of head injuries and was later released.

Police said the suspect turned himself in to police Saturday. He was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, but he had not been charged as of Monday.