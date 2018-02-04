Two arrested in assault at shopping center parking lot

A melee that Royal Cayman Islands Police said stemmed from a domestic dispute ended in two arrests Friday afternoon at the Countryside Shopping Village in Savannah.

Police said they were called to the busy shopping center around 4:30 p.m. where a man and woman had “used objects to assault each other,” according to a police statement.

The male involved was struck on the head with a hammer, according to witnesses, suffering serious injuries. The woman involved did not report any injuries.

“The man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he received several stitches and was later discharged,” a police statement noted. Both parties were arrested on suspicion of assault Friday.