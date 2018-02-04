Bodden Town man attacked by dogs, kills one

A Bodden Town man who was set upon by two loose dogs last week received injuries to his arms and legs before killing one of the animals, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reports.

The attack happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Crysdel Road in Bodden Town.

Police said the man was walking in the street and was on his way home when the incident occurred.

A police statement on the attack read: “During the incident, the man struck one of the dogs with a pocket knife. He was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated and subsequently released. The dog that was struck with the knife died.”

Police said the two dogs had escaped from a nearby yard.