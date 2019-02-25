More dog attacks reported

Police said they responded to several “ferocious dog” reports over the weekend around Cayman.

The incidents mostly involved attacks on other dogs, although one person was bitten on the arm. In all instances, police confirmed, the dogs involved were not strays.

Officers responded to three reports on Friday, two of which were in George Town and one in Bodden Town. On Sunday, another dog attack report was received in West Bay. In two of these cases, dogs roamed from their owners’ property and attacked dogs on other property; and in one case, in George Town, a dog reportedly bit a passerby on the upper arm through the open window of the car she was in, causing a minor injury that was treated at the hospital.

Dog owners in two of the incidents have been located and warned, police said. In the third case, parties involved were in discussion regarding compensation. Referrals were also made to the Department of Agriculture for all reports.

“Often owners are shocked to learn that their dogs have attacked other dogs or bitten someone,” said Brian Crichlow, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture. “But what must be remembered is that your dog may behave quite differently around others than how it behaves with you. Don’t put other people or dogs at risk by allowing your dog to roam freely about the neighborhood; you are responsible under the law.”

According to an RCIPS press release, police and DoA animal welfare officers are continuing their joint neighborhood walkthroughs this week to distribute educational material and enforce the law.