A former employee at the Cayman Islands Humane Society pleaded guilty in Grand Court on Monday to two counts of burglary at the organization’s compound on North Sound Road.

Ricky Johnny Alvarado, 26, pleaded not guilty in October, but changed his pleas on Monday, which was to have been the first day of his trial. The jury had already been selected, but not put in charge of the case. After the pleas, jurors were released until Monday, March 4.

Mr. Alvarado admitted entering the Humane Society premises as a trespasser on July 20, 2018, and stealing approximately $2,100 from a cash drawer. On a second count, he admitted entering as a trespasser on another date, also with intent to steal.

Justice Marlene Carter set sentencing for April 1 and remanded the defendant in custody until then.