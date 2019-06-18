Mastercard Caribbean launches artificial intelligence chatbot

Mastercard announced the introduction of an artificial intelligence chatbot, a software that can simulate a conversation, or a chat, with a user in natural language through messaging applications, websites, mobile applications, or by phone.

The chatbot is available via Facebook in the Caribbean and aims to improve customer experience

Luis Araujo, head of marketing and communications at Mastercard Caribbean, said, “The chatbot will improve customer service, enabling us to provide constant assistance at any time of the day and provide solutions and respond to concerns immediately.”

Mastercard said because it receives many messages from customers on Facebook each day, it will now be able to interact with each user faster and more effectively and make product information and offerings accessible.

Mastercard said its chatbot has the capability to go beyond answering frequently asked questions and troubleshooting issues.

It can also serve as a discovery tool where consumers can learn more about Mastercard’s entire suite of products and services and how to access them. This includes queries regarding card options, benefits, card activation, promotions, and experiences in the Caribbean and across the world.