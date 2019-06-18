EY appoints technology advisory partner

David McGibbon has joined the Advisory practice of EY’s Bahamas, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands region as partner.

He is based in the Cayman Islands EY office and brings over 15 years of consulting experience in financial services, as well as government and the public sector.

In this role, McGibbon focusses on expanding EY’s Advisory services focussing on business, digital, and technology strategy and transformation, in addition to regulatory compliance, AML/CFT and risk management.

He will be assisting clients with solutions such as intelligent automation, cybersecurity, trusted cloud, blockchain and advanced analytics, according to an EY press release.

“We’re thrilled that David is bringing his expertise to the region,” said Dan Scott, regional managing partner.

“David brings to the region his wealth of experience with some of our largest and [most] complex clients and can apply that to help our clients, in Cayman and across the region, grow and scale their business especially in this digital era,” said Chris Maiato, EY Regional Advisory Leader.

McGibbon joined EY in 2010 and was based in EY’s Charlotte, North Carolina office before relocating to the EY Cayman office. He received his Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of the Arts degrees in the Honors Program from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is enrolled in Columbia University’s Global Banking Program and Harvard University’s Executive Leadership Program.