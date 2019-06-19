Cayman hockey team shines in Slovakia

Cayman’s Men’s World Ball Hockey team has gone undefeated in group play to advance to the World Championship ‘A’ pool for the first time in the eight years of world championship play in which they have participated.

The team is halfway through the tournament and with round-robin play behind them, they will advance into the A pool to compete against the best ball hockey teams in the world, including Canada, USA, Czech Republic, and the host nation Slovakia. Although daunting and outside of anything the Cayman team has faced before, the coaching staff said they were incredibly proud of the players and look forward to what they can do against the world’s top teams.

“We came to Slovakia knowing we had a good team in front of us, but the level of commitment they have showed in this first round of play is stunning. To advance into the A Pool of teams and walk into unknown territory for Cayman puts our nation on the map within the sport,” said head coach Scott Sparks.

The team were preparing to face Switzerland Wednesday. The tournament continues until Saturday, 22 June, in Kosice, Slovakia.