UPDATED: Police name man killed in stabbing

Police have publicly named the man found dead from a knife wound on Sunday in the Boatswains Bay area of West Bay as Errol George Grey, 42, of Jamaica.

Grey, who had lived in Cayman since 2005, was found unresponsive and with a stab wound to his chest by first responders. A woman and two children had also been stabbed.

Police officials said they are not looking for suspects outside of the four people involved. No arrests have been made.

The injured woman turned up at a neighbour’s home around 10:30pm with her two children, aged around 9 and 13.

The woman told the neighbour that Grey, her boyfriend, had attacked them and then turned the knife on himself.

She and the children were admitted to Cayman Islands Hospital in serious condition. By Wednesday their conditions had been upgraded to stable.