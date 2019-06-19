Hearing pushed back in Webster case

The case of former political candidate Errington Webster, who was sentenced to six years in March 2018 for indecent assault and gross indecency, was back in court on Wednesday, as the Crown seeks costs involved in his prosecution.

After repeated adjournments, Magistrate Carlisle Greaves said Wednesday that the matter will be heard or dismissed on its next appearance in court. Webster was not in court for the hearing.

Defence counsel Jonathon Hughes told the court that the matter has been going on since September 2018, and that the defence provided a financial affidavit to the Crown on 16 April. The matter was adjourned in May and scheduled for a Tuesday hearing but ultimately pushed back to Wednesday.

Crown counsel Nicole Petit told the court that her colleague Darlene Oko has conduct of the case, but was unavailable to appear in court due to another trial that is scheduled to begin Thursday.

“The court would be better served if Ms. Oko were here,” said Petit.

Hughes countered that Webster cannot be considered for temporary home visits until all his legal matters have been resolved, and he said the delays are a massive delay to the court and his client.

Justice Greaves contemplated and told both attorneys that the matter appears to be “very narrow” and that it should take “no more than an hour” to complete the hearing. Justice Greaves deliberated the merits of dismissing the case or forcing it to be heard Wednesday, but ultimately opted against either option.

The case will be heard on 11 July at 9:30am, but Justice Greaves said that if the court gets an unexpected opportunity to hear it before then, it would consult both sides about their availability.