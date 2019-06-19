UCCI hospitality graduate receives grant

By
Staff
-
Laurent Bodden, third from left, receives McCormick Global Ingredients Limited’s first ‘Wendy Bullock Lifetime Achievement Bursary’ from Wendy Bullock, third from right, who dedicated 49 years of service to the flavour giant. Also pictured, from left, are School of Hospitality Studies Director Wayne Jackson, MGIL Financial Controller Phil Michael, UCCI President Stacy McAfee and MGIL Managing Director Donald Pratt.

A University College of the Cayman Islands hospitality programme graduate has received a grant from spice company McCormick & Company to further his studies.

Laurent Bodden has been accepted into Johnson and Wales University in Florida and plans to eventually return to Cayman to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.

Bodden received a US$5,000 grant provided by McCormick & Company’s McCormick Global Ingredients Limited annually for 10 years to support Caymanian graduates of the School of Hospitality Studies. Recipients can also spend a week at McCormick to explore career opportunities in the food industry, with the prospect of a summer internship.

The scholarship is awarded on the basis of merit. The scholarship committee looks at scholastic, sporting and civic attainments, as well as a candidates’ character and ability to lead. Bodden, a local football star, has participated in on- and off-campus events.

