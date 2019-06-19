UCCI hospitality graduate receives grant

A University College of the Cayman Islands hospitality programme graduate has received a grant from spice company McCormick & Company to further his studies.

Laurent Bodden has been accepted into Johnson and Wales University in Florida and plans to eventually return to Cayman to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.

Bodden received a US$5,000 grant provided by McCormick & Company’s McCormick Global Ingredients Limited annually for 10 years to support Caymanian graduates of the School of Hospitality Studies. Recipients can also spend a week at McCormick to explore career opportunities in the food industry, with the prospect of a summer internship.

The scholarship is awarded on the basis of merit. The scholarship committee looks at scholastic, sporting and civic attainments, as well as a candidates’ character and ability to lead. Bodden, a local football star, has participated in on- and off-campus events.