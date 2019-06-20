EDITORIAL – Sharing space for our community’s solution-seekers

Sometimes, the best way to honour a tradition is to allow it to adapt and grow. For that reason, the Compass is changing the manner and frequency of its unsigned editorial.

Every day, in this space, it has been this newspaper’s practice to publish an editorial conveying the newspaper’s ‘institutional opinion’ – considered perspectives informed by the philosophy and outlook of our company leaders and reflecting the organisation’s commitment to our community. Beginning next week, these editorials will appear not daily, but periodically as events unfold.

Editorials are a venerated tradition in many newspapers. Many readers find value in them, regardless of whether they agree with the conclusions or perspective.

Yet, it is important to change with the times.

As this news organisation continues to seek ways to better reflect and strengthen community relationships, it only makes sense for the editorial board to step back and join a cacophony of voices and views on topics of current interest; to take its place as an equal partner among the many passionate, committed champions for our collective success.

Now it is time for this editorial board to embrace its role as a convener of community discussion and to earn community respect as a trusted hub for critical conversation. Put simply, it is time for us to share the stage.

On this page moving forward, it is our intention to showcase a much broader diversity of local voices and views. It is our hope that readers will come to see the Compass – as we do – as the islands’ home for considered, reasonable debate. The fact is, many of the issues that face our territory today do not have simple ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ answers. They are complex issues shared by a diverse group of stakeholders.

Reflecting that complexity and diversity is an invaluable first step toward resolving thorny community issues. We are honoured to play such a vital role in community betterment. We embrace our responsibilities to do so. At the same time, we need your help.

Making the editorial page a true reflection of our vibrant, diverse and thoughtful population is a high priority for the Compass. But we cannot do it alone. We ask readers of all backgrounds, professions and expertise to share their unique perspectives and knowledge by sending us thoughts for publication – whether they be shorter letters to the editor, longer columns about particular topics of interest, or even just a few words.

As is has in the past, it will take every ounce of ingenuity and every good idea from every corner of our society to create a brighter, more prosperous future for the Cayman Islands. Together, we can make it happen. We look forward to hearing from you.

Please email us at [email protected] or send comments to the Cayman Compass website, www.caymancompass.com.