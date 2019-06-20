Zola, Hislop and other football legends to play in Cayman

A group of international all-star football legends from Europe and the Caribbean, including former Chelsea footballer Gianfranco Zola and former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop, will play a charity exhibition match in Cayman over the Constitution Day holiday weekend.

As well as Italy’s Zola and Trinidad’s Hislop, the match at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on the evening of Saturday, 29 June, will also feature Ricardo ‘Bibi’ Gardner and Darren Moore of Jamaica, Sean Davis of England, and Pascal Chimbonda of France, along with Jamaica Reggae Boyz players Walter Boyd and Onandi Lowe, and Cayman Islands National Team greats Lee Ramoon, Gillie Seymour, Antonio Smith and Richard Hew, among many others.

The match is being organised as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations to mark the signing of Cayman’s first written Constitution.

Alfonso Wright, executive chairman of Celebrate Cayman, said, “This game is a meeting of the legends and takes place at a very historic time in our country when we honour and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Constitution.

“The strong and vibrant economy we enjoy today is a result of the partnerships and principles on which our forefathers built this country. The Cayman Islands continues to make great strides in stepping onto the global stage through sport and we are proud to use this milestone in our history to bring our country together for this exciting event. We are fielding two teams of thirty – sixty players for sixty years. After all, football has been and remains a fantastic unifier.”

At half-time, there will entertainment and a donation collection to give football fans a chance to support the Hope For Today Foundation – a local non-profit, non-governmental, non-denominational coalition of volunteers dedicated to helping and supporting individuals finding their way back from substance abuse through transition from prison or treatment to community life.

The star-studded evening of football is free for all to attend. Gates open at 3pm and all patrons must be seated inside the venue by 5:30pm when gates will close. The match begins at 6pm.