Cayman announces CCCAN swimming team

Eleven swimmers from the Cayman Islands will take part in the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championship.

CCCAN is an age group swimming championship with 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and an 18-and-over age categories. Cayman’s swimmers are aged from 12 to 18 years old.

The Cayman Islands swim team consists of Will Sellars, Corey Frederick-Westerborg, Kaitlyn Sullivan, Stephanie Royston, Harper Barrowman, Stefano Bonati, Sarah Jackson, Alex Dakers, Lauren Hew, Zachary Moore and Jake Bailey.

The championship will be held in Barbados at the Barbados Aquatic Centre in Wildey, Christ Church, from 28 June to July 2. It will include more than 500 swimmers across all swimming disciplines and more than 400 swimmers in competitive swimming over 151 events.

The races will be swam as preliminary qualifying heats in the morning and finals in the evenings, a similar format to CARIFTA and other four- or five-day swim meets.

Twenty eight countries will be represented at the swimming championships, including Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vicente and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and the US Virgin Islands.

“Cayman has become a competitive force and a challenger to much bigger teams from bigger islands. With number one seeding in some races and podium position seeding in several others, Team Cayman is ready,” said Stephen Broadbelt, Cayman Islands Amateur Swimming Association media director.

Technical director Bailey Weathers said, “The swimmers are excited and it looks like it is going to be a fast meet – 493 swimmers from 28 countries in the pool and 81 swimmers from 13 countries in open water.”

Results will be posted at www.swimbarbados.com.