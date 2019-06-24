Daniel Wallace Rankine, 21, of Bodden Town was remanded in custody Monday after he was charged with attempted murder in relation to a 26 April shooting on South Church Street.

Rankine was arrested on Thursday, 20 June, on suspicion of attempted murder, and on suspicion of two burglaries in Bodden Town. He is the second man to be charged in relation to the shooting in which a man was reportedly shot twice.

Rankine was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of an unlicensed firearm, in relation to the shooting; and also one count of handling stolen goods for each of the two burglaries.

He appeared in court on Monday and was remanded to Northward Prison. He will appear in Grand Court on 28 June and in Summary Court on 9 July.