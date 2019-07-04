Speaker Bush celebrates Isle of Man national day

Legislative Assembly Speaker McKeeva Bush is representing the Cayman Islands at Tynwald Day 2019, the Isle of Man national day celebrations.

Bush was invited, along with his wife, Kerri, by Stephen Rodan, president of Tynwald, the Isle of Man Parliament, to attend the annual celebrations that run from Thursday until Sunday this week.

Tynwald Day falls on Friday, 5 July, a public holiday in the Isle of Man.

With a shipping theme this year to reflect the island’s maritime heritage, the celebrations pay tribute to a tough yet successful sea journey 40 years ago to the Isle of Man from Norway.

That journey in 1979, accomplished aboard a replica of a ninth century Viking ship found in Norway, was crewed by Manx and Norwegian sailors, according to the Tynwald office.

Celebrations include the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the landing.

The history of the Isle of Man, a self-governing British Crown Dependency located in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Ireland, goes back to before 6,500 BC when it was first inhabited by hunter-gatherers and fishermen.

Artefacts from this era are among those preserved in the Manx Museum.

Established in 1765, the island’s bicameral legislature Tynwald claims to be the “oldest continuous parliamentary body in the world”.