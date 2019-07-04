Letter: The shortest pavement in town

I would like to thank the National Roads Authority for constructing one of the shortest pavements in town outside the Lobster Pot. The design rivals those of many of the road designs of an English County Council.

Its purpose, I believe, was to accommodate the needs of pedestrians, particularly those in wheelchairs. Sadly, only wheelchairs less than a foot wide can be accommodated and pedestrians whose girth is of similar ilk, due to the new obstacle course.

Their fate lies with the road and all who use it. It does seem paradoxical that the NRA was concerned about the safety of pedestrians when creating this challenging course at the same time as building the new crossing, for which I thank them.

Perhaps, the NRA can return to make this course more user friendly.

Chris Johnson