Developing weather system of no concern for Cayman

A weather disturbance in the Eastern Atlantic is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the weekend as it heads towards the Caribbean. Forecasters say they do not believe it poses any threat to the Cayman Islands.

Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist and spokesman for the National Hurricane Center in Miami, said it is too soon to know what path the system will take.

“We’ve got plenty of time to watch this,” Feltgen said. “It’s a long, long way out.”

On Thursday morning, the system was located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, off the African Coast. The centre’s forecast said as it travels west, “a tropical depression is likely to form over the weekend, several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles”.

While Feltgen said it is too early to predict a path for the system, or how strong it might get, Cayman National Weather Service Chief Meteorologist Kerry Powery said models he has seen show the system eventually moving north towards Florida.

“At this point, it doesn’t seem like it will pose much of a threat to us,” Powery said. “It does look like it skirts the northeast part of the Caribbean, across Santo Domingo to the Bahamas.”

If anything, he said, Cayman may see some rain from clouds feeding into the system and possibly some stronger-than-normal winds once the system reaches the Bahamas.

“It’s nothing to be concerned with,” he said.