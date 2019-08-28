Girl guides hit the outdoors in Bermuda

Girlguiding Cayman Islands sent a contingent of eight guides and four leaders to Bermuda earlier this month, to take part in Branches Breakout 2019.

This was the first time the Cayman Islands group attended the international camp, which was held on 19‑23 Aug. The Cayman contingent joined guides and leaders from six other countries.

They embraced many adventures, in rain and shine, including pitching tents, Outward Bounds, building forts, taking boat rides, sailing, snorkelling, archery, hiking, raft building and campfire fun.

They also had the opportunity to learn about the different visiting countries and make crafts to take home, according to a press release from Girlguiding Cayman Islands. The Cayman Islands guides showed

how to make a Las Tortugas bookmark, and handed out samples of rum cake and traditional peppermint candy.

On International Night, the guides represented Cayman with a performance of the National Song, followed by a medley of traditional folk songs, including ‘Munzie Boat’, ‘Conch Na’Ga’No Bone’ and ‘Chip Up Potato’.

For more information about Girlguiding Cayman Islands, visit the group’s Facebook page.