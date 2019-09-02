A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after his car crashed into a wall in Bodden Town early Sunday morning.

His passenger, a 27-year-old man, died Monday morning from injuries sustained in the collision, according to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

On Sunday, police issued a news release stating that two men, both of George Town, had been injured when the driver of the car lost control and collided with the wall of a residence in the vicinity of Doubloon Drive, just before 1am Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, police clarified that officers had given chase to the same car just after 12:20am on Sunday, and the car had collided with another vehicle near Belford Estates on Anton Bodden Drive. Following this initial collision, the driver regained control of the vehicle, ignored officers’ instructions to stop and sped away.

Later, the vehicle was involved in the second collision that resulted in the death of the passenger.

The arrested man remained in police custody pending further investigation Monday.

Police said officers in a patrol car had observed the dark-coloured vehicle pass them at high speed and driving in a reckless matter. The officers activated their flashing lights and pursued the vehicle, which turned onto Anton Bodden Drive and overtook three other vehicles travelling in the same direction. The driver lost control and collided into the last of the vehicles it had been attempting to overtake.

When officers pulled up alongside the car and instructed the driver to stop, he sped off towards Condor Road. The officers lost sight of the vehicle while still travelling on Anton Bodden Road.

The officers briefly stopped at the junction of Shamrock Road and Condor Road to speak to a member of the public who informed them that they had seen a vehicle speeding through the intersection, the RCIPS stated.

The officers tried to locate the vehicle, checking side roads along the main road. Another member of the public stopped the officers near Northward Road and told them there had been a collision at Doubloon Drive. When they arrived at the scene, police found that the vehicle had collided with a wall.

Two men were inside the vehicle, and one appeared to be badly injured. Both men were transported to hospital, with the passenger being treated for critical injuries. He passed away on Monday morning.