Bike shop to open on Brac

A West Bay resident sees Cayman Brac as the ideal place to relax and unwind – and get in shape.

So much so, he has set up a bike rental shop to whip people in shape as they take in some of the island’s charm.

Kenneth Hydes, owner of Active Pursuit Limited bike rental company, said years of weekend travel to the Brac and spending time on his bike getting fit and loving the environment was what led him to open the shop.

“Cayman Brac is a great place to go and relax and see some of that old Cayman charm, especially along the south coast in areas like Stake Bay and Spot Bay where a lot of the older traditional homes have been preserved and affectionately cared for by families,” Hydes said.