Bike shop to open on Brac

A West Bay resident sees Cayman Brac as the ideal place to relax and unwind – and get in shape.
So much so, he has set up a bike rental shop to whip people in shape as they take in some of the island’s charm.
Kenneth Hydes, owner of Active Pursuit Limited bike rental company, said years of weekend travel to the Brac and spending time on his bike getting fit and loving the environment was what led him to open the shop.
“Cayman Brac is a great place to go and relax and see some of that old Cayman charm, especially along the south coast in areas like Stake Bay and Spot Bay where a lot of the older traditional homes have been preserved and affectionately cared for by families,” Hydes said.
The bike shop, located on the south coast road at 17 Canal Road, will officially open on 19 Oct., he said.
More than 25 bikes will be available for rent, including three speed city bikes, some mountain bikes and a few tandem bikes for children to ride along with their parents.
Hydes’ collection is also a fleet of personal and some slightly unusual bikes. He says if a customer wants to try one out, it can be arranged.
In December, he said, he will be adding some road bikes to his fleet to entice competitive riders, that wants to keep in practice while they are on the island.
“I did not get into the business as a retirement alternative but saw it as a genuine opportunity to provide another activity for people to do while on the Brac,” Hydes said.
“The business is up and running; the overall ideas is to get other activity groups involved,” Hydes said.