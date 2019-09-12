Artwork fundraiser set for hurricane-hit Bahamas

Art Nest Creative Studio will host a ‘Paint and Sip’ fundraiser on Monday, 16 Sept., to raise funds for the Bahamas following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Dorian.

Part of the studio’s ‘Art Changes Lives’ charitable programme, organisers hope to raise $10,000 to aid relief efforts. For a $100 donation, participants can add their own personal touches to a large communal painting depicting a scene of a lighthouse at the Bahamas’ Paradise Island.

The lighthouse is the oldest and best-known one in the Bahamas and the oldest surviving such structure in the West Indies. It was built in 1817, when Paradise was known as Hog Island.

The planned artwork is inspired by the original ‘Lighthouse at Paradise Island’ by British painter Judi Leblanc, who granted Art Nest permission to reference her piece for this fundraiser.

Christina Pineda, Art Nest founder, said, “We want to be able to host over 100 people for this event in order to reach our fundraising goal of $10,000 …. We will be partnering with the Red Cross to ensure that funds are legitimately applied to recovery efforts in the Bahamas.”

Artist Avril Ward and studio instructors will be on hand to guide people wanting to add their own brushstrokes to the artwork. The finished piece will be raffled at the end of the event, with the purchase of a $25 ticket ahead of time, and 100% of the proceeds will go towards relief efforts.

The evening, from 7-10pm, will also feature musicians, artists and craftspeople, as well as complimentary refreshments and a cash bar.

To book a spot at the studio on Monday, visit the Art Nest website at www.artnestcayman.com.