The youth of Bodden Town will have a free football event this weekend.

FC International is staging a free youth football camp for boys and girls ages 4 to 16 on Saturday at Haig Bodden Field from 9am to 1pm. All participants must be registered for the camp, and parents can register their children to participate on the day the camp is operated.

Free lunch and a free T-shirt will be provided. Elbert McLean is the camp’s technical director, and will be among the instructors tutoring the children in the finer aspects of the sport.

Kennedy Ebanks, president of FC International, said the camp will be open to all skill levels.

“The most important thing is that we continue to support young people and guide them,” said Ebanks of the football camps. “We have to protect them, because they’re the future.”

FC International previously held camps in George Town, Savannah and North Side earlier this year, and it will hold another four camps before the year concludes. Approximately 180 kids came out for the camp in George Town, which also included a presentation from Julie Ann Leslie of Love Your Dog.

People interested in participating in the camp can contact FC International at 926‑1993 or 925‑7296.