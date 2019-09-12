Red Cross stages charity golf tournament

Good Samaritans and golfers collided last Friday at the North Sound Golf Course for the 22nd annual Red Cross Golf Tournament. The tournament took on additional significance because it occurred in the midst of hurricane season, which is frequently a strenuous time of year for the Red Cross.

Doug Moffat, vice chair of the board of the Cayman Islands Red Cross, said in an official statement that the tournament is the main fundraising event for the programmes provided by the Red Cross.

“By sponsoring and playing this tournament, you enable us to continue to provide First Aid and CPR training, Disaster Management training, Child Protection and Sexual Abuse education, Volunteer Development and Thrift Shop services to support the people of the Cayman Islands,” Mr. Moffat said.

The Cayman Islands Red Cross is currently accepting donations and volunteer service to support the people of the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian. Franz Manderson, deputy governor, noted that the organisation was there to help the people of Cayman after Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

The tournament, which drew more than 100 golfers, was run in conjunction with CIBC FirstCaribbean, and Mark McIntyre, the bank’s managing director, said it was important to aid the Red Cross.

“Since 2002, CIBC FirstCaribbean has contributed to the various arms of the Red Cross organization including funding and organizing internal clothing drives for the Thrift Shop annually and becoming the first Humanitarian Partner in the Shelter for the Storm campaign. Both serving the most vulnerable populations in our community,” he said. “Securing the golf tournament as an additional avenue of support is definitely a hole-in-one for CIBC FirstCaribbean and we certainly see this as a potential long-term partnership with mutual benefits for many years to come.”