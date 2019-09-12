Unmarked police car involved in crash

Bodden Road in George Town is currently closed to through traffic after an unmarked police vehicle was involved a single-vehicle crash this morning (Thursday).

In a statement, a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service spokesman said that about 9:3am, the police car had been travelling westbound along Bodden Road, with its lights and sirens activated. It swerved to avoid colliding with a private vehicle and, as a result, struck a utility pole.

Police said no one was injured in the collision and the matter is under investigation.

Bodden Road is expected to reopen later this afternoon.