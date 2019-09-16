Charges brought in hospital security probe

Two men have been charged with various corruption offences in connection with a probe into alleged abuses of overtime by security staff at the Health Services Authority.

Nick Smith, 57, was charged with one count of breach of trust and two counts of false accounting. Dominic Dacres, 41, was charged with obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception.

Both men will appear in Summary Court on 24 Sept., according to a press release from the Anti-Corruption Commission which is leading the investigation.

Charges were laid against the two men, both considered public officials, on Thursday and Friday last week.

The commission gave few details in its statement but it is understood that the charges relate to an investigation into overtime payments at the HSA. The Cayman Compass reported in February 2018 that around a dozen security staff were placed on required leave while an internal audit investigation into overtime irregularities at the authority’s security department took place.

The Compass asked for the results of that process through a Freedom of Information request earlier this year, but access was denied until the conclusion of a criminal investigation.

A HSA spokesperson said Monday it had concluded its own internal investigation into the claims but declined to confirm the employment status of the two men.

She said, “We can confirm that the Authority will now be taking next steps in the internal disciplinary proceedings. As it is the policy of the HSA to not discuss HR matters in the public domain and as this now involves criminal proceedings initiated by the Office of the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Authority will provide no further public statement.”