The litter law also covers oddments and debris. In a letter to many of the landscaping companies on the island, it was made clear that they could not blow leaves into the street as this was illegal under the littering law.
We spend millions of dollars per year keeping the streets clean, not only from national pride but also as a part of our exemplary tourism product, only to have it undone in broad daylight all along the pristine Seven Mile Beach and all over the island.
We employ people from impoverished countries because their wages are cheap but instead of doing as proud Caymanians would – gather up the leaves and dispose of them – they do like they are used to back in their own countries: throw everything into the street. This really is their employers’ fault, as their employees’ actions in the execution of their duty is the responsibility of the employer, who should make sure to point out/train them in what is expected of them both as an employee and legally.
