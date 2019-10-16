EY Connect Day supports two local non-profits

Employees from EY Cayman Ltd. joined over 23,000 volunteers from EY in the Americas for EY Connect Day, an annual day of service in their local communities.

Groups of volunteers from EY Cayman supported both the Lighthouse School and the Frances Bodden Children’s Home. The Lighthouse School caters to students with learning and other disabilities, in particular developing skills that prepare them for young adult life. At the school, EY volunteers led a music therapy class and reading sessions with the students.

In addition to volunteering, employees raised $1,700 that will help fund school meals for the 117 students at the Lighthouse School. “It was incredibly gratifying to connect with the students while joining their daily activities,” said EY partner Jeffrey Short. “We are committed to giving back to our community and EY Connect Day is a testament to that dedication.”

Other volunteers from EY Cayman visited the Frances Bodden Children’s Home, a residence for youth who have experienced a variety of difficult circumstances and are in need of care and protection. The group from EY helped with restoration projects on the school’s property, including gardening and painting.

“I look forward to this day every year,” said Baron Jacob, EY wealth and asset management partner. “I really feel like we made a positive difference in our community. Giving back is so important and being able to help these children in need was a true highlight for me.”

100 Women in Finance hosts career fair

100 Women in Finance NextGen will stage its annual career fair Friday, 18 Oct., from 12-7:30pm, at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort.

Members of the organisation will have the opportunity to attend panels focussing on both personal and professional growth and hear from industry leaders who share success stories, provide business tips and discuss industry trends.

Under the theme ‘Mentor, Motivate, Magnify’, the NextGen Inspire Summit this year concentrates on encouraging members to motivate each other in an increasingly competitive workplace. Panel topics include unconscious bias, mentorship and coaching in the workplace and intrapreneurship.

Crystal Martin, a software developer and consultant at Slalom, a co-organiser of the Strange Loop Conference, will give the keynote address at the event. The diversity in tech and business advocate recently spoke at the American Institute Graphic Arts Design Conference in Pasadena, California on the ‘Scarcity Mindset’.

Paul Lumsden, Cayman office managing partner of Maples and Calder, said “We are proud to support events such as NextGen Cayman’s Inspire summit, which place an emphasis on empowering young, engaging female professionals to not only grow professionally but to network through mentorship programmes, giving back to the community and setting an example for the younger generation.”

The summit is expected to attract more than 150 members of 100 Women in Finance.

Tickets are $60 and corporate packages are also available. To register, visit the organisation’s website www.100women.org or email [email protected]

CICSA celebrates International Credit Union Day

The Cayman Islands Credit Union will host a family fun day with food, music, games and giveaways at its branches in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac on Thursday, 17 Oct.

The celebration of International Credit Union Day will feature live music from Swanky Kitchen Band, karaoke and interactive games for kids and adults.

In Grand Cayman, visitors can spin a wheel for the chance to win up to $600 in cash and prizes from each sponsoring vendor.

At the event, auto dealer and insurance company sponsors will also offer one-day-only special deals and discounts.

Members and the community will also be able to meet Credit Union staff, learn about services and access special one-day-only loan and account discounts and deals.

More information about ICU day is available at www.cicsa-creditunion.org, on the organisation’s Facebook page or at the Credit Union’s branches.

Insurance company sponsors healthcare conference app

Cayman International Insurance is promoting the islands’ insurance and reinsurance industry at the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management’s (ASHRM) annual conference this week.

For the third year running, Cayman International Insurance is sponsoring the conference app, enabling participants to connect with other delegates, receive conference updates and notifications, and register for a grand prize giveaway of two passes to the Cayman Captive Forum, the world’s largest captive insurance conference.

“The Cayman Islands remains a leading captive jurisdiction partly because we are constantly innovating and finding new ways to attract business,” said Insurance Managers Association of Cayman chair Erin Brosnihan. “Sponsoring technology at conferences like ASHRM allows us to spread the word about Cayman’s client-centric business model and initiate key conversations with those seeking to domicile their healthcare and group captives.”

The conference, being held this year in Baltimore, Maryland, runs from 13-16 Oct.