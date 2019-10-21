It was a night of fun and friendship for Cayman’s seniors as took part in an annual bingo extravaganza at the Lions Centre on Saturday.

The event is part of the Department of Children and Family Services Older Persons Month celebrations and was held in partnership with the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

Sherine Barnes, a social worker with DCFS, said the response to the activities organised for seniors throughout the month has been better than expected.

“The response has been fabulous; each event is oversubscribed. Each event we get more than we planned for and we are excited for them. We have something every day and they are all coming out,” she said.

Nearly 200 seniors attended Saturday’s bingo games and competed for prizes. They were also treated to meals provided through donations from Cost U Less and the Lions Club of Grand Cayman.

Letitia Lawrence, CUC vice president of finance and finance services, said the electricity company sponsors the event annually.

“The Cayman Islands would not be the Cayman Islands that we know today if not for the contributions of the many individuals that are now considered to be older persons,” Lawrence said. “During their younger years, they would have been the foundation for what we see today as the Cayman Islands.”