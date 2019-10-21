Man admits to defiling teen

A Cayman Brac man who had sex with an underage teenage girl had his trial called off after pleading guilty to a charge of defilement.

Sometime on 19 or 20 of July this year, Geoff Ryan Scott, 22, had sex with a 15-year-old girl, the court heard. Scott gave the teen alcohol and ganja prior to the incident, according to court documents.

On the morning of 20 July, the teen’s mother awoke to find her daughter was not at home. The police were called, and girl was eventually located.

Scott was initially arrested and charged with one count of defilement and supplying ganja. He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to both charges days after the incident.

On Friday, days before a three-day Grand Court jury trial was due to commence, Scott changed his plea. He pleaded guilty to a single charge of defilement. He will be sentenced in December.