Sheldon Brown passes away

Sheldon Brown, a former Northward Prison inmate who was released on medical grounds by the governor in July after serving 13 years for attempted murder, passed away Wednesday.

Brown, 49, who had been sentenced to 22 years in prison, was released after being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Governor Martyn Roper authorised his release after consulting with the Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy.

He had sought treatment for his cancer in Cuba.

Brown had been found guilty in January 2006 of the August 2004 attempted murder of James Fernando Martin, who had been shot at least three times. An appeal against Brown’s conviction and sentence in November 2008 failed.

During his time behind bars, he became a successful author, penning five books.