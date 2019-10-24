Flu virus forces primary school to close

Truth For Youth School in George Town was forced to temporarily close its doors this week, after several students reported flu-like symptoms.

In a letter addressed to parents and dated 23 Oct., Principal Edna Guiwa said, “Yesterday we did a count of students absent because of illness and this morning, the number has increased. We believe that the flu/virus is spreading to other students.”

The letter does not state what type of flu the students have; however, it did say that the primary school’s nurse is “taking advice from Public Health”.

The letter goes on to say that fever, coughing, vomiting and diarrhoea are some of the symptoms that parents have reported to the school, after having taken their children to the hospital.

“We also have some students returning to school that have not been seen by a doctor, so they are still ill,” said Guiwa.

To facilitate the cleaning and overall disinfecting of all the classrooms, the school’s board took the decision to close on Thursday and Friday. The school will reopen on Monday, 28 Oct.

The school’s mid-term exams that were scheduled for this week have also been pushed back to accommodate the cleaning.

“We are more concerned about your child’s health, hence our decision,” said Guiwa in the letter.

None of the teacher have come down with the flu virus.

Cayman Compass reached out to the school on Walkers Road seeking a comment on the matter. No reply was received by press deadline.