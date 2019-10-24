Cayman’s generosity towards hurricane-ravaged islands in the Bahamas continues to grow, with the local Red Cross saying it had raised more than $300,000 in aid.

The Bahamas was pummelled by Hurricane Dorian in early September. At least 50 people were killed and thousands were left homeless following the passage of the Category 5 storm.

The Red Cross, in a statement to the Cayman Compass on Thursday on its contribution to the Bahamas, said it had raised US$257,000 and an anonymous donor pledged additional funds, which brought the total to more than US$300,000.

The local charity emphasised the importance of monetary donations over contributions of goods, such as clothing and sanitary items.

“It is estimated that 60% of unsolicited goods donated after a disaster cannot be used, and oftentimes wind up slowing down imperative relief efforts, even to the point of creating a secondary disaster in an already vulnerable area,” the Red Cross said in its statement.

The charity also provided an overview of the efforts of the Red Cross on the ground in the Bahamas. It said the Red Cross movement has a 62-person field team on the islands covering a number of areas including; damage assessment, shelter, sanitation and logistics.

It said as of 17 Oct., 4,729 families have been assisted through distributions.

The Red Cross assessment reported that there were destroyed and extensively damaged houses.

“In some cases, house owners were living inside damaged houses or nearby in temporary basic houses. Many house owners reported not having insurance. In some cases, house owners will use contractors to repair their homes and in other cases they will do it themselves and they just need materials,” the Red Cross said.

Overall, Cayman has provided more than 4,000lbs of medical aid and dispatched two medical teams to assist on the ground in both Grand Bahama and Abaco.

Red Cross data on Dorian efforts

As of 14 Oct., 1,711 destroyed or badly damaged homes.

Psychological support services provided to 785 people.

409 homes provided with relief supplies

More than 100 missing persons reunited with their families